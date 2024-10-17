Husband charged after wife’s body found in closet in Bustleton: police

article

A 65-year-old man has been charged after police say his wife’s body was found inside a closet in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood.

On Sunday, October 13 at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to a missing person report on the 9000 block of Diplomat Place.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said that they last spoke to their friend, 61-year-old Lola Karabaeva, around 2:30 a.m. the day before.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, detectives returned to the 9000 block of Diplomat Place to continue investigating the missing person case.

During their search of the property, they discovered the body of Lola Karabaeva wrapped in plastic inside a closet.

Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced her dead at 10:13 a.m.

Police say the cause of death has yet to be determined.

They took Karabaeva’s husband, 65-year-old Vladimir Lushevskiy, into custody.

He has been charged with Abuse of a Corpse.

Additional charges may be filed depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Check back for more updates.



