Husband, wife and dad to graduate together from same university on same day

Graduation season is now in full swing and three members of the same family will soon celebrate earning their college degrees - all from the same university!

Shamir Taylor, a retired U.S. Army combat veteran, his wife, Nyema, a breast cancer survivor and mother of their two children, and Shamir's father, Raymond Richardson, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and soon-to-be-retired federal worker, will all graduate from University of Maryland University College this Saturday.

Shamir will be earning a B.S. in Business Administration, Nyema a B.A. in Graphic Communication and Raymond a B.S. in Public Safety Administration.

Raymond said his graduation day has been a work in progress that began three decades ago. He and Shamir even had the opportunity to work together as they took some of the same classes for their course work. Shamir continued her education through her cancer treatment and chemotherapy.