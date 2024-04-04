Husband, wife killed in Montgomery County house fire identified

A house fire turned deadly for a Montgomery County family as firefighters battled the blaze Thursday morning.

The fire broke out inside a home on the 900 block of Bellaire Avenue in Upper Dublin Township around 4:15 a.m.

Officials confirm two people were killed in the fire, a husband and wife identified as Stephen Wood, Sr., 74, and Deborah Wood, 70.

The Fort Washington Fire Company and Upper Dublin Police Department were initially dispatched.

Firefighters from Fort Washington Fire Company, supported by surrounding mutual aid fire companies, entered the burning home and found Stephen Wood, Sr., who was immediately removed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the subsequent investigation, Deborah was found dead inside the residence. She was disabled, and had difficulty walking, according to the fire marshal.

The couple’s son, Stephen Wood, Jr., 35, escaped the flames and was taken to Temple University Hospital with burn and smoke inhalation injuries, according to Upper Dublin Township.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Upper Dublin Township Fire Marshal with the assistance of PA State Police Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials say it appears to have started in a first-floor back room.