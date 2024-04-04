I-95 police chase: Officer-involved shooting ends with crash, lanes closed at Commodore Barry Bridge

Chaos at the Commodore Barry Bridge Thursday morning after police say a suspect fled in a stolen police vehicle after being shot, crossing state lines before ending with a crash.

It all began when New Castle County officers were called to a domestic-related incident at Cynwyd Club in Wilmington around 2:30 a.m.

Police say an officer shot the suspect during a struggle when they tried to flee on foot.

The suspect then stole a police cruiser, taking off on Route 7 and leading police on a chase towards Pennsylvania on I-95.

The pursuit ended with a crash on I-95 North in Delaware County, where the suspect was taken into custody after police say they tried to flee again.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Two officers involved in the incident are "fine," according to police.

Northbound lanes of I-95 are now shut down at the Commodore Barry Bridge heading towards Chester.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says to use Route 13 as an alternate route as police clear the scene.

This closure comes as another part of I-95 is shut down in Philadelphia due to bridge repairs after an accident earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.