I-95 police chase: Officer-involved shooting ends with crash, lanes closed at Commodore Barry Bridge

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 4, 2024 6:55am EDT
Officer-involved shooting ended with police pursuit, crash at Commodore Barry Bridge

Police say a suspect lead them on a chase in a stolen police vehicle after an officer-involved shooting in Wilmington, ending with a crash in Delaware County.

CHESTER, Pa. - Chaos at the Commodore Barry Bridge Thursday morning after police say a suspect fled in a stolen police vehicle after being shot, crossing state lines before ending with a crash.

It all began when New Castle County officers were called to a domestic-related incident at Cynwyd Club in Wilmington around 2:30 a.m.

Police say an officer shot the suspect during a struggle when they tried to flee on foot.

The suspect then stole a police cruiser, taking off on Route 7 and leading police on a chase towards Pennsylvania on I-95.

The pursuit ended with a crash on I-95 North in Delaware County, where the suspect was taken into custody after police say they tried to flee again.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Two officers involved in the incident are "fine," according to police.

Northbound lanes of I-95 are now shut down at the Commodore Barry Bridge heading towards Chester.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says to use Route 13 as an alternate route as police clear the scene.

I-95 North shut down at Commodore Barry Bridge after police pursuit

Northbound lanes of I-95 are closed in Delaware County after a police pursuit ended in crash Thursday morning.

This closure comes as another part of I-95 is shut down in Philadelphia due to bridge repairs after an accident earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.