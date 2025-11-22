article

The Brief Former Temple guard Hysier Miller has been banned from the NCAA after a sports betting investigation. The NCAA found Miller placed nearly 40 bets on Temple men's basketball games. The University and Miller's lawyers said the NCAA found no evidence of point shaving.



A former Temple men's basketball player has been banned from the NCAA, after the organization found he placed dozens of bets on his team while he was a player.

Temple basketball sports betting investigation

What we know:

The NCAA announced the results of their 20-month investigation on Friday. In addition to Miller, the NCAA was investigating Camren Wynter, a former special assistant to the men's basketball coach and Jaylen Bond, a former men's basketball graduate assistant.

The NCAA started looking into Temple's men's basketball team in March 2024, after an integrity monitoring service warned officials about issues concerning some of the Owls' games.

On Friday, league officials announced that "Miller violated honesty and sportsmanship and sports betting rules, triggering permanent ineligibility."

FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 14: Hysier Miller #3 of the Temple Owls looks to the Temple Owls fans before placing the placard on the board during the AAC Men's Basketball Championship - second round game between Temple Owls and SMU Mustangs at Dickies Aren Expand

Hysier Miller bets on Temple games

Timeline:

The investigation found that Miller placed 39 bets between Nov. 7, 2022 and March 2, 2024, totaling about $473 in bets. While the NCAA found that Miller bet on several Temple games, he never placed a standalone bet on the team. Rather, investigators found that Miller placed parlay bets, including several bets both on and against the Owls.

The NCAA said that Miller admitted to placing bets on Temple games, "but did not recall betting against the team."

Wynter and Bond were also found to have bet on pro and college sports, which is against NCAA bylaws, but did not place any bets on Temple games. The investigation also found that the three men "do not appear to have coordinated with each other on betting activities."

The NCAA issued show cause orders, and 10% season suspensions for both Wynter and Bond.

No evidence of point shaving

Dig deeper:

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Miller's attorney, Jason Balogna, said that the NCAA found no evidence that Miller was shaving points.

"The key takeaway here is the NCAA found no evidence that Hysier Miller shaved points. The NCAA conducted a long and thorough investigation before reaching that conclusion. Hysier gave them full access to his cellphone and bank account, and he answered every question they asked him," Balogna told Fox News. "He admitted to placing parlay bets, but he denied shaving points in any game, and the NCAA’s findings confirm that they accept Hysier was honest and cooperative with their investigation."

Temple University also responded to the NCAA's findings Friday, saying the men's conduct "does not align with Temple's expectations of the NCAA's bylaws." The university also reaffirmed that the NCAA's investigation found no evidence of points shaving.

Who is Hysier Miller?

The backstory:

Miller played in three seasons for the Owls from 2021 to 2024. He led the team in scoring in the 2023-2024 season, before transferring to Virginia Tech.