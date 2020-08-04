I-676 closed in both directions from I-76 to Broad Street due to unsecured barge, SEPTA impacted

The Vine Street Expressway (I-676) is closed in both directions from the Schuylkill Expressway to Broad Street due to a construction barge wedged under a bridge.

The barge, used in conjunction with the Chestnut Street bridges project, became loose on the water during Tuesday’s storm, according to officials with PennDOT.

Workers with the Chestnut Street project and the Coast Guard are attempting to secure the barge. Police on Wednesday morning say it's too dangerous to attempt to move the barge amid the still-rising river.

In addition to the expressway closure, Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive remain closed due to flooding from Isaias.

Advertisement

SEPTA had suspended all Regional Rail service as well, due to the barge and its proximity to a rail bridge at 30th Street. Service on the West Trenton, Media/Elwyn, Lansdale, Doylestown, and Paoli Thorndale lines has since resumed with residual delays.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP