I-76 eastbound scheduled to close in Center City over weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that I-76 east will close over the weekend as crews work to repair the busy stretch of highway.

PennDOT says the full closure will start Friday night at 11 and reopen Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Crews will work over the weekend to rehabilitate viaducts and repave sections the road.

RELATED: Motorists brace for I-76 rehabilitation project | Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76 temporarily closes

Starting Friday night, I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and South Street from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PennDOT says the following detours will guide motorists around the road work.

Eastbound I-676 to southbound interstate 95

Exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street to Market Street, turn right onto Market Street, left on 38th onto University Avenue, use the 34th Sreet access ramp onto I-76

In addition to the construction, the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street will be closed.

More information on this weekend's closure and future closures can be found here.