I-95 north at Betsy Ross, Aramingo Ave interchange reopened to traffic

I-95 northbound near the Betsy Ross Bridge interchange has reopened to traffic.

PennDOT announced the opening Saturday evening.

The stretch of highway was reduced to one lane after a tractor-trailer clipped the bottom of the blue railroad bridge that runs over I-95 and alongside the Betsy Ross Bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The accident caused a major backup on I-95 north in the area of Vine Street and the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue interchange as it was reduced to a single lane for several hours while Conrail bridge engineers conducted an inspection and established an emergency repair plan.

After hours of work at the scene, PennDOT announced northbound Interstate 95 would be closed and detoured approaching the interchange starting at 10:00 p.m. Monday.

Following completion of the work and repairs, I-95 is now open.

Additionally, the Castor Avenue northbound ramp to I-95 is also reopened to traffic.