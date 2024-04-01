I-95 accident: Truck clips Philadelphia railroad bridge causing I-95 closure for several days amid repairs

I-95 North will be closed for several days for repairs after a truck hit a bridge in Philadelphia Monday.

Officials say a truck clipped the bottom of the blue railroad bridge that runs over I-95 and alongside the Betsy Ross Bridge around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The accident caused a major backup on I-95 North in the area of Vine Street and the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue interchange as it was reduced to a single lane for several hours while Conrail bridge engineers conducted an inspection and established an emergency repair plan.

After hours of work at the scene, PennDOT announced northbound Interstate 95 will be closed and detoured approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange beginning at 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

Detours

Here's everything PennDOT says drivers need to know about detours due to the closed area.

Travelers will be directed to use the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange (Exit 26), turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North.

The ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will also be closed and detoured during construction.

Motorists will be directed to use Aramingo Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 North at Adams Avenue.

I-95 North will remain closed for several days approaching the Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue Interchange while Conrail’s contractor performs the bridge repair.

Drivers are advised to avoid the closure areas because significant backups and delays will occur on I-95, the alternate routes and surface streets in the vicinity of the work area.

Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476, and other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey are being used to alert motorists about the closure and provide information about alternate routes.

The New Jersey Transit Atlantic City Line were also been suspended in both directions between Philadelphia’s 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations due to the accident.

MORE HEADLINES:

The heavy traffic between Vine and the Betsy Ross Bridge was moving at around 8 mph and adding an extra 45 minutes in drive times at around 6 p.m. Monday.

According to sources, the truck had a load of some type of water reclamation burner that was on its way to be scrapped when it clipped the top of the railroad bridge.

Additional updates to come as we know more.