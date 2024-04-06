I-95 CAP Project: New lane closures, restrictions announced as crews continue construction

article

A heads-up for travelers on I-95 as PennDOT plans more lane closures and restrictions for the CAP project.

Beginning Tuesday, April 9, at 4 a.m. and continuing until Wednesday morning, April 10th, at 5 a.m., the northbound ramp to I-95 at Lombard Circle will be closed.

Additionally, from Tuesday evening, at 7 p.m., through Wednesday morning, at 5 a.m., the left lane on northbound 95 will be closed between South Street and Market Street as crews move equipment for the project.

PennDOT will direct drivers to use the on-ramp from Columbus Boulevard, just south of Lombard Street, to gain access to 95.

The CAP project is designed to revolutionize Philly’s waterfront. The project touts two main features, including a new 11.5-acre park at Penn’s Landing and new bridge at South Street. Both will also extend over Columbus Boulevard and onto the Delaware River Trail.

"The capped section is going to pick up the vibrancy of Old City and pull that across to the waterfront," said Joe Forkin, President of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation. "All ages playgrounds, spray grounds, the relocated ice-skating rink, programs and festivals and an amphitheater."

Crews began demolition and reconstruction of the area in February.

Officials expect the project will take several years to complete, with the park expected to open spring 2028.