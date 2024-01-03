I-95 CAP Project: Chestnut Bridge closing in Center City this month ahead of demolition

article

A major move in a multi-million dollar project is about to affect transportation around parts of Philadelphia for years to come.

The Chestnut Street bridge over Interstate 95 and Columbus Boulevard at Penn's Landing will close on January 15 as part of the Central Access Philadelphia project.

‘CAP’ is a huge transformation that will cost nearly $330 million to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront with a new park and bridge.

PennDOT officials say the old bridge is expected to be demolished in the near future, and will remain closed for several years.

Drivers will be detoured to South Front Street, while pedestrians can access Penn's Landing using the Market Street Bridge.

The bridge closure will also affect several SEPTA bus routes.