I-95 CAP Project: Parts of interstate will shut down for 36 hours next month

The first weekend of February is bound to come with delays for Philadelphia drivers as plans move ahead for a multi-million dollar project.

Interstate 95 will be closed northbound in Center City for 36 hours from February 3-5 as part of the city's I-95 CAP Project.

The closure comes as PennDOT begins partial demolition of the concrete covering currently over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

‘CAP’ is a huge transformation that will cost nearly $330 million to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront with a new park and bridge.

Here are the travel restrictions during the demolition:

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, a single-lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and I-676 (Exit 22) interchanges.

From 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, February 5, northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured between Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and the northbound ramp from I-676 (Exit 22).

From 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, February 5, the following ramps will be closed: Northbound I-95/I-676 from just north of Washington Avenue at Columbus Boulevard. Nrthbound I-95 from Lombard Circle at Columbus Boulevard. Northbound I-95 from westbound I-76 from New Jersey/Walt Whitman Bridge. Northbound I-95 from Front Street.

Northbound I-95 will only remain open to Columbus Boulevard for local traffic.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area, and use these alternate routes: