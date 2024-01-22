Expand / Collapse search

I-95 CAP Project: Parts of interstate will shut down for 36 hours next month

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - The first weekend of February is bound to come with delays for Philadelphia drivers as plans move ahead for a multi-million dollar project.

Interstate 95 will be closed northbound in Center City for 36 hours from February 3-5 as part of the city's I-95 CAP Project.

The closure comes as PennDOT begins partial demolition of the concrete covering currently over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

‘CAP’ is a huge transformation that will cost nearly $330 million to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront with a new park and bridge.

Here are the travel restrictions during the demolition:

  • From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, a single-lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and I-676 (Exit 22) interchanges.
  • From 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, February 5, northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured between Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and the northbound ramp from I-676 (Exit 22).
  • From 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, February 5, the following ramps will be closed: Northbound I-95/I-676 from just north of Washington Avenue at Columbus Boulevard. Nrthbound I-95 from Lombard Circle at Columbus Boulevard. Northbound I-95 from westbound I-76 from New Jersey/Walt Whitman Bridge. Northbound I-95 from Front Street.
Northbound I-95 will only remain open to Columbus Boulevard for local traffic.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area, and use these alternate routes:

  • Access to I-95 North — but not I-676 West — will be available at the ramp from Summer Street at Columbus Boulevard just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge; or by continuing north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23)
  • To reach I-676, motorists will be directed to either continue north on Columbus Boulevard, turn left on Spring Garden Street, and left on 6th Street to access I-676 East; or take Spring Garden Street and turn left on 8th Street to access westbound I-676. Motorists can also continue north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23) and use I-95 South to access I-676 West.
  • Traffic heading north on I-95 from south of the Walt Whitman Bridge; and traffic on westbound I-76 from New Jersey will be advised to use I-76 West and I-676 East to access I-95 North