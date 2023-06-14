I-95 collapse: Officials announce plan to backfill, pave damaged Philadelphia section to open temporary path

Just days after a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashed under I-95, causing part of an overpass to collapse, state and local leaders announced the timeline for its reconstruction plan.

On Sunday, a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline was traveling in the northbound lanes when it overturned on the curve of an off-ramp.

The crash caused gasoline to leak into the roadway and sparked a large fire under I-95 at Cottman Avenue, causing it to collapse into the roadway underneath it.

The collapse left the tanker operator, 53-year-old Nathaniel Moody, whose family says he was an experienced driver with more than 10 years of experience, dead.

It also left the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 closed between the Woodhaven Road and Aramingo Avenue exits.

The damage has caused delays and traffic nightmares for commuters in Philadelphia, the Delaware Valley, and across the northeast.

On Wednesday, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the demolition of the southbound lanes, which were found to be unsafe after the collapse of the northbound lanes, will be completed by Thursday.

He says the first step after demolition will be to backfill the area and pave it to allow motorists to return to the roadway with three lanes on each side of the interstate.

"This approach will allow us to avoid delays through the shipment and supply chain issues and pursue a simple, quicker path," Shapiro said. "Once complete, cars and trucks can return to this stretch of I-95 and then we will work together to build a permanent bridge while making sure we keep six lanes of traffic open at all times."

Officials did not give a specific timeframe for when the roadway is expected to reopen for motorists.

Philadelphia-based construction company Buckley & Company, Inc. was granted the contract for the demolition and reconstruction projects and members of the Philadelphia Building trades are prepared to work 24/7 to get the roadway reopen, officials announced.

"That means around the clock work that you see going on here during the demo phase is going to continue until this road is reopened," Shapiro said.

Pennsylvania State Police will escort the necessary materials, including the "specially designed Pennsylvania-made fill" that is "recycled glass aggregate" being used to fill the gap, from Delaware County to I-95 beginning on Thursday.

"That's the fill they're going to use to basically build up the ground behind me to the surface level of I-95 so then they can lay the pavement," Shapiro said while outlining the plan he says is "all hands on deck."

The governor also says a live stream will be available for residents to see the reconstruction progress in real time.

"This is government working for the good people of Pennsylvania. This is government working together with our proud partners in the trades. This is government working together at all levels," Shapiro said. "We have a lot to do, but we are going to get this job done."

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash and subsequent crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.