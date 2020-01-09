'I have a sick child’: Robbery suspect offers apology in demand note, police say

The Philadelphia Police department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect robber whose demand note also provided an apology.

The robbery happened at a Rite Aid on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue shortly before noon on Jan. 3.

Police say, a man entered the store and initially acted as if he were going to buy something. However, he eventually made his way to a cashier.

At the counter, the suspect handed the employee a demand note, in which part of it read: "Give me all the money. I'm sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds."

The suspect was given an undetermined amount of money before he fled the store on foot. He was last seen heading north towards 75th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, 30-to-40 years old and 5-foot 10 inches tall with a mustache or goatee. He had a thin build and wore a gray hooded zip-up jacket, denim style jeans, black sneakers, black/gray gloves, and a dark-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the brim.

Advertisement

He also had possibly prescription glasses and carried a gray/black backpack.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. All tips will be confidential.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP