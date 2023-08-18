'I just love the campus': Villanova move-in day welcomes 1,700 new students

It’s move-in day for first-year students at Villanova University and first-year students are getting to know campus culture ahead of the new semester. Classes for all students begin Wednesday.

"There’s actually a joke on campus, where it’s like Happy New Year, on move-in day. So all of the new, smiling faces on campus is great," Alyssa Fifer explained.

Villanova is welcoming nearly 1,700 new faces this semester. To help move-in day go as smoothly as possible, the school implemented staggering arrival times and controlled traffic.

"They’re very organized with the police officers helping us all get to where we need to be and color-coded parking system and all of that. So, it’s been pretty smooth," Sarah Burkat commented.

Campus volunteers, including members of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, lend their time to help students move in.

"We just want to make sure that people coming onto campus know that there’s different types of organizations and groups on campus to join," senior Tiane Parris said.

Mackenzie Waghorn, from New York, has a head start on getting involved as she’ll be playing for the school’s softball team this season. "I just love the campus. I felt at home when I first got here and I loved it."

For mom Jeanne Darrow, Friday is just day one of move-in duty as one of her twin boys is getting settled in at Villanova and the other at Syracuse next week. "It’s a very exciting time. It’s a little bit nerve wracking and I’m a little bit worried about them being so far away from each other, because they’ve been together, next to each other, for so long."

While some are being separated for the first time, others say it’s the beginning of lifelong friendships. Mom Trish Burket, from Virginia, feels like a pro at move-in day, as it’s her second daughter leaving for college. "Packing was a little bit easier this time, in terms of not planning for everything. And, for us, fortunately, we’re a three-hour drive, so when it gets colder, we can do a switch and that type of thing. So, we’re not trying to pack for a full year, which is nice. And, yeah, there’s always Amazon."