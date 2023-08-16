Media Little League loses first round of Little League World Series; moves to Elimination bracket

The pride of Delaware County had a great effort Wednesday night, but in their first round of the Little League World Series, they came up short, in a 2 to 1 loss to Texas.

But, their run isn't over yet.

Media Little League is playing against some of the world’s best Little League teams in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Media is the first Delaware County team to make it to the Little League World Series since the 1980s, and the community has been showing their support already.

It was not the start they were looking for, but they just couldn't get their bats going.

They move on to the Elimination bracket. Players and coaches will have two days off and will play again Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Family, friends, and fans were treated to an afternoon pep rally, featuring the Philly Phanatic and Wally Goose, before boarding buses to the central Pennsylvania community to cheer on the hometown heroes. An estimated 5,000 Delaware County and Philly area residents descended on Williamsport.

There are teams and fans from all over the world, including teams from Cuba, Panama and Japan.