'I miss her a lot': Family of girl hit, killed by car at Crescentville school talk about their loss

The family of a young girl who was killed outside of her Crescentville school Wednesday afternoon says her death wasn’t an accident.

17-year-old Saniah Moore died when police say a fellow student hit her wile backing up their car.

The girl’s mother says she saw it with her own eyes.

"Saniah…she was a beautiful, young mother that really had her head right," the victim’s mother, Jessica Sollenberger, said.

Sollenberger cannot believe her daughter, Saniah, is really gone, leaving her 7-month-old daughter, London, without her mother.

"She went to work. She went to school. She came home, she took care of her child. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her daughter and she and I just miss her a lot," Sollenberger described her loss.

"That was my best friend, like the daughter I never had and I don’t think this girl understood. You know, she took the backbone from my sister and how close we all were," Saniah’s aunt, Corrine Sollenberger, explained.

Police say Moore was at Excel Academy Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., on Roosevelt Boulevard, when another student hit her with her car after she tried to get away from some kind of fight.

But, Saniah’s mother saw her daughter die right in front of her and believes this was no accident.

"I know Niah is up there and she knows that we’re gonna get justice for her," Corrine said.

Police talked to the 18-year-old driver of the car at the scene, but have not filed any charges and say they have no updates.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and to set up a trust fund for Saniah’s daughter. But, they know they will never be the same.

"To a family that is so close and now we are missing a huge part of our family that we are never gonna get back. We’re never gonna be okay," Corrine added.

In a statement, Excel Academy expressed their grief over Saniah's death, saying:

"We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of an Excel Academy South student, whose life was tragically lost this week as a result of an automobile accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the students involved."