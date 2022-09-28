Officials: Girl, 17, struck, killed by car while trying to run from an assault in Crescentville

article

A 17-year-old girl was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to run from a disturbance, in Philadelphia's Crescentville section.

Officials said the victim was at the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, on the grounds of Excel Academy South, Wednesday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., when the accident took place.

The girl was reportedly trying to run away from an assault when she was struck by the driver of a gray Chrysler.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Small stated police received numerous 911 calls for a large fight and accident at the scene.

Fire crews and medics responded to the calls and found the 17-year-old victim laying in the parking lot, unresponsive.

Medics rushed her to Einstein Medical Center, but she succumbed to her injuries and died a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female, did remain at the scene and is talking with police.

Inspector Small said police believe the 17-year-old and 18-year-old did attend the school.

Detectives are investigating the accident.