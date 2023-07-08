'I'd take care of my family': Powerball players hopeful for $615 million jackpot

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is only the 10th largest in Powerball history. It is still a life-changing amount of money.

With numbers like $615 million for the Powerball, and $480 million for Mega Millions, people were coming out in droves, buying their tickets at shops like Sunny Cigarettes in Northeast Philadelphia.

"Pretty busy today, I’ll say busier than normal. People trying to get their winners, you know what I mean," said Edwin Lee who manages Sunny Cigarettes.

Stan Salwach was hoping for a win so that he could take care of others.

"I would move out, get a house for me, my one daughter, my second daughter," Salwach said. "Everyone in my family gets new houses. After that, I’ve always wanted to be a philanthropist, so I’d go out and help others."

The jackpot is the 10th largest sum in Powerball history after no one has won in more than 30 drawings.

The Tuesday Mega Millions drawing is at $480 million, the 14th largest payout ever.

"I’d go on vacation to Hawaii and take care of my family," said Rose Shannon.

Lee has been working at Sunny Cigarette for over a decade. A few months ago, he was running the register when a regular hit on a $3 million scratch-off.

"He comes back in and hands me a ticket and tells me to look at number 8," Lee said. "I look at the ticket, and it has $3 million. I couldn’t believe it; I was holding $3 million in my hand. He was a long-time customer, so I was so happy for him."

The drawing is at 11 pm Saturday, and the Mega Millions is on Tuesday.