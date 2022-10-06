"I'm still in shock": Mother of teen gun down outside Philadelphia home calls for justice

A Philadelphia mother is pleading for answers after police say her son was ambushed by gunfire in broad daylight while sitting outside their home.

Theresa Guyton said she is still in shock about the brutal murder of her 19-year-old son Tahmir, who was gunned down Sept. 26 on the 600 block of 13th Street.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared disturbing video of the deadly shooting that shows three gunmen emerge from a dark-colored Nissan Altima and ambush Tahmir with over 30 shots.

"He was shot 27 times," Guyton told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson. "They basically stood over top of him."

After the barrage of gunfire, police video show the alleged shooters race back to the Nissan where a fourth person was waiting to drive them away.

Investigators believe the Nissan is also linked to an ambush shooting near Temple's campus that left an 8-year-old girl with a graze wound to the head and a 23-year-old shot in the leg.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of these suspects.

Guyton said she is not unfamiliar with the grief of losing a child. She said her son Marcus Alexander was murdered in 2020.

"I don’t want anybody to feel this pain, not even the shooters, not even their moms, because they’re going to feel that pain, if they’re not already feeling it when they see what their child did," Guyton said.

Tahmir got his GED, went into YouthBuild and was OSHA certified, according to Guyton. He aspired to join the workforce as an electrician or HVAC tech.

Now, his heartbroken mother is begging the shooters who murdered her son are found and brought to justice.

"It feels like they shot me, like my heart haven’t been right. I got this knot, it feels broken," Guyton said.