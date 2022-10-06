Police: Vehicle sought in East Germantown hit-and-run that killed elderly woman

article

Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say fatally struck and elderly woman as she crossed the street last month.

Police say the 81-year-old woman was hit near the intersection of Musgrave Street and Cheltenham Avenue the night of Sept. 27.

The unknown driver, according to police, briefly stopped after striking the woman and continued to flee southbound on Musgrave Street.

The woman was taken to a city hospital where police say she died over a week later on Oct. 6.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared photos of the vehicle wanted in the deadly hit-and-run.

Police urge anyone with information on the vehicle or the deadly hit-and-run to come forward.