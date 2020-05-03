In lieu of Broad Street Run, group runs 10 miles to honor fallen firefighters

The starting buzzer that should be signaling Broad Street runners is silent this year. The famous 10 mile Philly road race did not commence for the first time in the last 40 years.

Long time runner Patty Hogan was not going to let coronavirus slow her down, even though the Philadelphia Broad Street Run was postponed until October 4th.

“Today is my favorite day of the year, the Philadelphia Broad Street run,” Hogan said. “To know that I’ve raised so much money and am able to make lemonade out of the hand I’ve been dealt.”

She runs for her late husband, Philadelphia Firefighter Sean Hogan of Ladder 2. After cancer took his life, she remembers running by the station during the Broad Street Run and seeing a surprise.

”I remember race day seeing it and just not knowing and just crying,” said Hogan.

Signs reading “Run Sean Strong” were organized by fellow firefighter Dennis McDaniels. As a friend of her husband, McDaniels helped pick up the pieces after Sean’s passing.

“He picked up Sean Jr. and Faith and took them to the firehouse that very first Christmas,” Hogan remembered as she held back tears.

But sadly, this past June, Dennis died of a heart attack, leaving behind four young boys and his wife, Maryellen.

So for this first Broad Street Run without Dennis, Hogan wanted to return the favor and surprise his widow.

She organized a video of their team running virtually, with signs reading “We run for Dennis” and “Sean Strong.” Their team also planned to dedicate their race day shirts to Dennis, sporting his name of the sleeve.

But because the race was postponed, runners ran on their own, around their neighborhood, and shared their times online to challenge each other.

“Run because you can. Let’s just run this, let’s be healthy,” Hogan said. She came home to a different kind of finish line: a chalked up driveway and her son jumping in for the last leg.

“She really likes running for my dad,” Sean Jr said. “And I loved running that last half mile with my mom. It felt really good.”

It’s something the third-grader wouldn't have gotten to do in the official race. He is usually screaming from the sidelines with his sister, Faith.

“I was cheering them on!” chimed in Faith.

Now the team Sean Strong trains for the real race day, hoping to rally more runners and sponsors before October.

Money raised goes to the Sean F. Hogan Sr. Foundation, which supports family affected by cancer, specifically paying child expenses like school, daycare, summer camps, and supports.

