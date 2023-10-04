Incredible reunion! Service member finds lost dog in Philadelphia after nearly 2 weeks

The story of a lost dog wandering the streets of Philadelphia finally has a happy ending!

Military service member Eddie Colon was thousands of miles from home when his two dogs escaped from his parents Philadelphia home last month.

One dog named Mugi was found a short time later, but 3-year-old Kuma was still nowhere to be found - until this week!

Colon had decided to fly cross-country to join the search for his best friend.

The 28-year-old was hanging "Lost Dog" flyers when he got some amazing news.

A boy on a bike asked if they were looking for a dog.

"Yes!" Colon said

"With pointy ears?" the boy asked.

"YES!" Colon responded with hope.

The boy then told him about a dog he saw on some nearby train tracks. Turns out, it was Kuma!

Video captured the moment a man and his best friend were reunited, and it's hard to tell who's more excited!