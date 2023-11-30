Indiana man found with handgun hidden in his rectum after being taken into custody

article

An Indiana ex-convict, who is prohibited from carrying a firearm, had a handgun hidden in his rectum when he was booked into jail and underwent a body scan and strip search.

Christopher Boyd, 32, was a passenger riding in a vehicle that police pulled over in the city of Evansville on Monday at about 2 a.m. for an obscured license plate. The driver and a second passenger were released without charges after they were searched by police.

But when officers patted down Boyd, they discovered "a small bag with multiple pills" in his right sock, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun. Boyd claimed the pills were Percocets that he had received from his "Aunt Trish" to help with the pain from having a "bullet lodged in his spine."

Boyd also said during the search that he could not spread his legs because of his spinal injury.

"While searching in Boyd’s groin area, Boyd tensed up," police said in the report.

The suspect was asked if he had "anything stuffed in his groin or buttocks," the report noted, but "Boyd stated that he did not."

After Boyd was transported to the county jail, he was observed "walking with a limp and appeared to be clenching his buttocks when he walked," according to the report. Boyd was subsequently put through a body scanner and a "large object" was detected in his groin region.

A strip search revealed two plastic bags containing marijuana "tucked next to Boyd’s scrotum." Recreational marijuana remains illegal in Indiana.

Boyd then "tensed up and refused to comply and was lowered to the ground," the report said. An officer lowered Boyd's pants to remove the item that was in his rectum, but the suspect "continued to clench his buttocks." The officer "was able to see that the object Boyd had in his rectum was a handgun" and the firearm was subsequently removed.

It is unclear whether the handgun was loaded. Police confirmed that the firearm was not stolen.

The gun hidden in Boyd's rectum was a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard, a .380 caliber pistol that weighs about 12 ounces and is about five inches long. The gun has a "micro" frame size, is "lightweight, and simple to use" and is "perfectly suited for concealed carry," according to the manufacturer’s website.

Boyd's previous criminal history includes convictions for attempted murder, burglary and domestic battery. He is also the subject of an active protective order and has been classified as a "Serious Violent Felon and Domestic Batterer," which prohibits him from possessing a handgun, according to the report.

Police said Boyd was charged with multiple felony drug, gun and trafficking charges. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is being held without bond.