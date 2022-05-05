Injured Embiid listed out for game 3 against Heat, status may change, reports say

article

Philadelphia 76ers all-star center Joel Embiid will not play in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Miami Heat, according to reports.

Embiid suffered a broken orbital bone and a concussion in the Sixers' close out game against the Toronto Raptors while defending a hard drive to the basket by Pascal Siakam.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that while Embiid is currently not expected to play, "progress could be made to change his availability."

Embiid was already playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb that he sustained earlier in the Toronto series.

The Sixers will need to climb back from a 2-0 hole if they want to advance past the second round of the playoffs. That looks like a tall task without Embiid, even as the series shifts back to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday.