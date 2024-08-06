Inmate murdered in cell by another inmate at Pennsylvania state prison: officials

article

One inmate is being charged with murder for the death of another inmate inside a prison in Montgomery County this past weekend.

Ashokkumar Guru, 67, was found bloodied and beaten in his cell at the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix Sunday morning.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy found his cause of death was blunt impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide.

Another inmate, 42-year-old Dwight Williams, is charged with first and third-degree murder in connection to his death.

Officials say surveillance footage showed the moments leading up to Guru's death:

9:12 a.m. Guru is seen leaving his cell to fill his water bottle across the cellblock, then returns straightaway

9:16 a.m. Williams can be seen entering Guru’s cell, then leaving at 9:25 a.m.

9:29 a.m. Williams is seen entering his own cell with a red substance on the bottom of his left sneaker

Williams is then seen a few minutes later trying to get another inmate to discard a brown paper bag, according to officials.

The bag was later recovered with a white Fila sneaker inside.

A witness also told investigators that they witnessed the deadly attack on Guru.

Williams will remain at SCI-Phoenix as he awaits arraignment.