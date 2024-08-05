Death of inmate at prison in Montgomery County under investigation: officials

article

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an inmate that officials say occurred at the State Correctional Institution-Phoenix Sunday.

Joseph Terra, Superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix said that 67-year-old inmate Ashokkumar Guru was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday. Prison staff and EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, however Guru was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m.

Guru was serving a life sentence for First Degree Murder on a Philadelphia County conviction. He arrived at SCI Phoenix on December 22, 2021.

PA State Police were notified and will be conducting an investigation.

The official cause of death has not yet been determined by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

The deceased's next-of-kin has been notified.

