Innocent bystander critically wounded after shooting at SW Philadelphia intersection, police say

A shooting in Southwest Philadelphia injures two people, one critically, in two separate vehicles.

According to officials, The shooting happened at Elmwood Avenue and Gross Street Sunday afternoon, around 4:30.

A vehicle with young people, either in their teens, or possibly early 20s, pulled up alongside another vehicle at the intersection and began firing.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated at least eight shots were fired.

A man, thought to be in his early 20s, in the vehicle next to the shooters received a graze wound when the shooters opened fire. He was treated by medics at the scene and was being held for questioning.

Another man, thought to be in his 40s or 50s, was also at the intersection, waiting for the light to change, when the shooting started. That man, said to be an innocent bystander, was shot by a bullet that traveled through the back of his car and into the driver’s seat, where it lodged in his back.

That man was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Inspector Pace stated officials believe the shooting may be gang-related. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact police, either by dialing 911 or by calling 215-686-TIPS.

This shooting comes on the heels of shooting death at a restaurant in West Philadelphia. The holiday has not seen any rest in the violence as 15 people have been shot over the weekend, with five deaths.

