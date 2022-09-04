Officials: Teen dies after road rage argument leads to shooting at West Philly restaurant

article

Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia fried chicken restaurant on Sunday.

The 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a passenger in the chicken restaurant drive-thru line when a person in another vehicle, also in the drive-thru line, reportedly got into some sort of argument with the 19-year-old, on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 1:45.

Philadelphia Inspector D.F. Pace stated the argument appeared to be some sort of road rage incident.

The 19-year-old victim, and his passenger, left the drive-thru line and remained in the parking lot. The shooter’s vehicle pulled up alongside of the 19-year-old’s car and their argument reportedly continued.

MORE HEADLINES:

At this time, Inspector Pace said, the driver of the shooter’s vehicle pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The 19-year-old’s passenger also had a gun and returned fire.

The 19-year-old was shot at least one time. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old teen was shot and killed at a West Philadelphia chicken restaurant.

The victim's passenger was unharmed in the shooting and was being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Police are actively investigating the shooting death. Inspector Pace stated there was very good surveillance video from the restaurant and credible information from witnesses. No arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___