Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says

Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault."

Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges.

Young is accused of shooting a woman after getting into argument inside an apartment on the 6700 block of Jackson Street early Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old woman is reportedly the mother of three of his children. She was said to be in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the cheek.

The mother of his fourth child, along with all four children, were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to the DA's office. One of the children, an 8-year-old, reportedly called the police.

Young was arrested Saturday, and is being held on $3 million bail.

People attempting to leave unsafe relationships can find help by calling these numbers:

National Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-888-799-SAFE (7233)

Women Against Abuse: 1-866-723-3014

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.