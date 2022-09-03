Labor Day weekend shootings: 16 shot, 5 killed as gun violence continues across Philadelphia

A holiday weekend in Philadelphia has been riddled with gun violence after 16 people were shot across the city and, of those, five were killed.

A double shooting in Kingsessing reportedly claimed the lives of two men. Police say a one man was pronounced at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital. A woman was shot 10 times in the same location less than 24 hours later, according to police.

Police say a third man was killed after being shot multiple times in Hunting Park. The 45-year-old's death is under investigation.

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child inside a Tacony apartment. He was reportedly taken into custody.

Another double shooting left two men injured in North Philadelphia, according to police. Both were reportedly shot once and are said to be in stable condition.

Four more men are in stable condition after being shot in four separate shootings Saturday morning: a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg; a 30-year-old suffered gunshots wounds to the neck; a 26-year-old was shot once in the chest; and a 33-year-old was shot in the hip.

On Sunday morning, police say a 35-year-old man was shot to death on the 800 block of Willard Drive. At least 10 shell casings were reportedly found at the crime scene.

A 19-year-old was killed in broad daylight Sunday after police say he was shot after an apparent road rage incident at a restaurant in West Philadelphia.

Two more people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, officials said, after young people in a vehicle opened fire, injuring one man and critically wounding an innocent bystander, in a possible gang-related incident.

Later Sunday evening, around 6:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the back in Wissinoming. He was treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition.