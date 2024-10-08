Innocent woman killed by stray bullet outside Kensington shop: police

More gun violence erupted in Philadelphia overnight, this time claiming the life of an innocent bystander.

The deadly shooting stemmed from a fight between men inside a store on Kensington Avenue, which then spilled outside.

Police say one of the men fired a shot towards a crowd, where a woman standing nearby was struck by a stray bullet.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officers found the woman on the sidewalk with a shot to the chest. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has yet to be released, but she is said to be in her 20s.

Police are still searching for the suspected shooter.