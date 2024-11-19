Inside worst-case scenario training for law enforcement in Burlington County

Multiple law enforcement agencies from Burlington County gathered on Tuesday for a large-scale training exercise in Medford.

The training involves the Burlington County Child Abduction Response Team (CART), a multidisciplinary team of experts activated in the event of an endangered, missing or abducted child.

About 80 to 100 members of law enforcement, including police, fire and EMS participated in this worst-case scenario drill.

Burlington County Prosecutor Lachia Bradshaw said the training ultimately serves the county’s most vulnerable population.

"We can immediately go into action in the event there’s a missing or abducted child or an individual who is vulnerable in our community, so we can very rapidly and efficiently locate them safely, return them to their loved ones and apprehend any suspects," said Bradshaw. "We’ve been seeing it more and more lately with runaways, with children with mental health issues that make them more vulnerable or addiction issues, autism things of that nature and the training that goes into this also enhances the police knowledge on how to handle vulnerable populations and how to address or recognize mental health issues to what makes them vulnerable as well."

The exercise started with a 911 call of a boy with epilepsy who goes missing at Bob Meyer Memorial Park.

The initial responding officers follow protocol and the investigation gradually ramps up to the full-scale activation of CART.

Throughout the exercise, members of law enforcement deployed several types of investigative tools and specialized teams.

A drone was seen flying high above the fields, several search groups canvassed the park and surrounding neighborhood and K-9 teams were also sent out.

"It breeds familiarity. It gets everybody on the same page and talking and really being able to exercise our capabilities and seeing how well we do at this," said Medford Police Chief Arthur Waterman. "Really, it’s all about success and pushing the envelope and making it better every time we’re able to train."

About 30 volunteer actors participated in the simulation. They were deployed throughout town with scripts and evidence to test investigators and help them build their case.

"This is definitely an excellent educational experience for all of our personnel," said Chief Waterman.

Representatives from the National Criminal Justice Training Center observed Tuesday’s exercise. Burlington County is expected to become the fifth team in New Jersey to receive CART Certification.

"These practices and the accreditation that we get here just lets everyone know we’re ready to jump into action immediately when there’s a call or a need for us in these missing or abduction cases," said Bradshaw.

The simulation ended with the child found unharmed and a suspect taken into custody.