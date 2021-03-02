Instagram hides likes from posts for some users during test

article

People on social media are expressing their concern after it appears Instagram removed likes from posts for some users Tuesday night.

So what exactly happened? Turns out, it’s a bug they encountered during a test, and are working on fixing the issue.

"We've been testing a new experience to hide likes on Feed posts. We unintentionally added more people to the test today, which was a bug — we’re fixing this issue and restoring like counts to those people as soon as possible," Instagram said in a statement.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter