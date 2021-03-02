Instagram hides likes from posts for some users during test
article
PHILADELPHIA - People on social media are expressing their concern after it appears Instagram removed likes from posts for some users Tuesday night.
So what exactly happened? Turns out, it’s a bug they encountered during a test, and are working on fixing the issue.
"We've been testing a new experience to hide likes on Feed posts. We unintentionally added more people to the test today, which was a bug — we’re fixing this issue and restoring like counts to those people as soon as possible," Instagram said in a statement.
