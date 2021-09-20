Interboro School district to take additional safety precautions after threats made

article

After receiving alleged threats to Interboro High School and Norwood, officials in the school district say they are exercising more safety precautions Monday.

According to the school district, a "communication" was sent out early Sunday morning to all families detailing that posts were made to a Facebook page. The posts allegedly mentioned the high school and Norwood.

While officials did not specify what was contained in the messages, they did say that they would act out of an abundance of caution going forward.

According to Bernadette C. Reiley, the Superintendent of Schools, this incident is not connected to the school closings in Southeast Delco School District.

Also, officials say this is not related to a TikTok challenge that has been on the new although they did not specify which challenge.

"The District is providing you with as much information as we can, to ensure that you are aware of the situation, and that we are taking precautions to keep students and staff safe within our schools," officials wrote.

