South Jersey bank robber captured in Ukraine for 2022 crime spree: officials

The Brief A suspected bank robber was captured in Ukraine after a 2022 crime spree in South Jersey. The suspect fled to Ukraine just days after a bank robbery in New Jersey. He is currently awaiting extradition to the United States.



From New Jersey to Ukraine, an international fugitive has been apprehended after years on the run.

What we know:

Edward Deveaux, 29, of Berlin Township, was taken into custody on February 25 in Lviv, Ukraine, by Ukrainian authorities in collaboration with U.S. Marshals.

Officials say Deveaux was wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies in South Jersey dating back to 2022:

Truist Bank on White Horse Pike in Waterford on September 22, 2022

TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in Willingboro on on September 26, 2022

Republic Bank on Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Winslow on September 28, 2022

While searching for the suspect, authorities learned that he had flown to several European countries, and entered Ukraine just days after the Winslow bank robbery.

New information led authorities to Deveaux's whereabouts in Ukraine. He is currently being held in a Ukrainian jail, pending extradition to the United States.

What they're saying:

"The successful location and arrest of Edward Deveaux is a testament to the U.S. Marshals and our state and local partners' unwavering dedication to bringing fugitives to justice, no matter where they run," said Juan Mattos, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey.

"Whether defendants flee over the Delaware River or across the Atlantic Ocean, we will continue to bring fugitives to justice through our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service," said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.