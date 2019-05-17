Internet sensation 'Grumpy Cat' dies at age 7

It's a sad day for fans of the famous Grumpy Cat: the internet star has died at the age of 7.

Her owners posted on social media that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection.

"She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha," they wrote.







"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," the family wrote on Twitter.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world--even when times were tough."

Grumpy Cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, suffered from feline dwarfism and became an internet sensation in 2012 after photos of her constant "grumpy" face were posted on Reddit. Her owners were never sure what her breed was. They said despite her face, she is cuddly and loved to be held and rubbed.

Since then, Grumpy Cat made appearances on "Good Morning America," ″CBS Evening News," even "American Idol" and "The Bachelorette." She's done television commercials for Honey Nut Cheerios and took photos with hundreds of fans at South by Southwest.

In 2014, Lifetime produced a movie called "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever." She was voiced by "Parks and Recreation" star Aubrey Plaza.

Owner Tabatha Bundesen founded Grumpy Cat Ltd. and created a website that included an online shop featuring 884 items, including T-shirts and mugs with the cat's picture.

The feline's net worth was never disclosed but in 2013, her owners say it was six figures. Last year, online speculation estimated her to be worth in the millions.

Grumpy Cat had more than 8 million followers on Facebook, 2.5 million on Instagram and more than 1.5 million on Twitter.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

