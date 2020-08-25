Investigation underway after fires damage 6 cars in Mount Laurel driveway

Police in Mount Laurel, New Jersey are investing multiple car fires that broke out early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the fires began just before 3:30 a.m. on the corner of Willow turn and Delancey Place.

Video shared by a FOX 29 viewer shows firefighters working to put out a fire inside a car that appeared to be parked in the driveway of a nearby home.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports a total of six cars parked in what appeared to be a shared driveway were badly burned by the flames.

Advertisement

Police say two at the bottom of the driveway appeared to have been the most badly damaged.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP