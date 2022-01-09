Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway after man found shot to death inside car in Oxford Circle

News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Oxford Circle. 

Police were called to the 500 block of Rosalie Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. 

Police say they found an approximately 20-year-old John Doe inside a black Chevy Impala. He had been shot once in the abdomen. The male was pronounced deceased at 1:20 a.m.

A firearm was found inside the vehicle. No arrests have been made. 

