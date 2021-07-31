Investigation underway after Philadelphia Police discharge weapons during patrol

article

An investigation is underway after two Philadelphia Police officers discharged their weapons during an incident on Thursday.

The incident began while the officers were patrolling the area of 9th Street and Hunting Park Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. due to an increase in violent crime.

At this point, officers observed a man they later identified as Naquan Burns inside the park, standing near the southwest corner, on his cell phone.

The officers approached Burns and observed a bulge in his waistband that they believed to be a firearm.

Police Officer #1 engaged the man in conversation, while sitting in the driver’s seat of his patrol vehicle and asked him what the bulge in his pants was, and if he had a gun on him. At that point, Burns immediately hunched over and stated, "It [was his] cell phone."

However, the officers clearly observed Burns holding a cell phone in his hands. At that point, Police Officer #2, positioned in the front passenger seat, exited his patrol vehicle. Upon doing so, Burns backpedaled, removed a handgun from his waistband, raised the gun and pointed it at the officers.

According to authorities, Police Officer #1, still positioned in the driver’s seat, drew his firearm and discharged his weapon at Burns. At this point, Police Officer #2 drew his weapon and discharged it at Burns as well, both missing him.

Burns fled on foot westbound through the park across Old York Road and westbound on the 1300 block of Jerome Street. Officers #1 and #2 chased burns on foot to the 1300 block of Jerome Street. At this point, Burns hid behind two parked cars, mid-block, so the officers took cover behind parked cars, keeping a distance from Burns.

Both officers gave numerous verbal commands for Burns to drop his weapon and surrender; however, Burns did not comply. At that point, Burns emerged from the parked vehicles and discharged one time toward them. Police Officer #2 returned fire, striking Burns in his right leg.

At this point, Burns fled on foot westbound on Jerome Street toward Broad Street with the firearm still in his hand. Both officers continued to pursue him on foot on to the 1300 block of Colwyn Street and onto the porch of a home on the block. Burns, still armed with his firearm, began banging on the front door trying to get inside.

Police Officer #1 took cover behind a parked car on the south side of Colwyn Street and ordered Burns drop his weapon.

Burns finally dropped his weapon and was apprehended without further incident. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and was admitted in stable condition.

Burns’ weapon, a ghost gun with no serial number, was recovered.

There were no injuries to officers.The investigation remains active and ongoing.

"Officers assigned to patrolling an area that has seen an increase in violent crime encountered an individual who did not hesitate to point and shoot a firearm in the direction of our officers," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "I am thankful that no police officers or additional civilians were hurt during this incident, that a dangerous individual was placed into custody, and that another firearm--a ghost gun--was removed from our street."

