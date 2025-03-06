Man fatally shot by police during domestic violence call in Abington: police

article

Police in Abington entered a home and fatally shot a man after a child called 911 to report a domestic violence situation, authorities said.

Investigators say the deadly encounter happened when police entered a home in the Rosemore Gardens complex in Glenside around 11:30 a.m.

What we know:

Officers from the Abington Township Police Department were called to the Rosemore Gardens apartments around 11 a.m. for reports of a "violent domestic dispute."

Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said a child who was inside the home called 911 to report an incident that involved screaming and gunshots.

When officers arrived, investigators say they heard another gunshot and more screaming coming from the apartment.

Officers immediately entered the residence and encountered a suspect who investigators say was shot by police.

The unidentified man was given aid by officers before he was taken to Abington Hospital where investigators say he died.

A woman and child who were inside the home were not injured, and no officers were hurt.

"Officers immediately took down that door, made entry, discharged their firearm, and – in my opinion – saved the life of an adult female victim," Molloy said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said exactly what lead to the deadly shooting.

Authorities have also not identified anyone involved in the incident.