Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Lehigh County, Carbon County, Western Chester County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Delaware County, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Cape May County, Mercer County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Warren County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County

Man fatally shot by police during domestic violence call in Abington: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 6, 2025 2:50pm EST
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Abington entered a home and fatally shot a man after a child called 911 to report a domestic violence situation, authorities said.

Investigators say the deadly encounter happened when police entered a home in the Rosemore Gardens complex in Glenside around 11:30 a.m.

What we know:

Officers from the Abington Township Police Department were called to the Rosemore Gardens apartments around 11 a.m. for reports of a "violent domestic dispute."

Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy said a child who was inside the home called 911 to report an incident that involved screaming and gunshots.

When officers arrived, investigators say they heard another gunshot and more screaming coming from the apartment. 

Officers immediately entered the residence and encountered a suspect who investigators say was shot by police.

The unidentified man was given aid by officers before he was taken to Abington Hospital where investigators say he died.

A woman and child who were inside the home were not injured, and no officers were hurt.

"Officers immediately took down that door, made entry, discharged their firearm, and – in my opinion – saved the life of an adult female victim," Molloy said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said exactly what lead to the deadly shooting.

Authorities have also not identified anyone involved in the incident.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Abington Township Police Department.

PennsylvaniaNewsCrime & Public Safety