Investigators call for public's assistance in Olney Transportation Center shooting that injured 8

Authorities are asking for the public's help in their ongoing investigation into a shooting that left eight people injured near the Olney Transportation Center last week.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner revealed that the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight on the north side of Olney Avenue at Broad Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the gunshot victims range in age from 17 to 71 years old and all are expected to survive.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel says three SEPTA police officers were assigned to the Olney Transportation Center and ran towards the scene when the shots rang out. They were able to assist four of the victims in getting to the hospital by ambulance and by patrol car.

Three other victims were also transported to nearby hospitals and an eighth victim was later identified when he walked into Albert Einstein Medical Center with a graze wound to his stomach.

Police are continuing to investigate last week's shooting that injured eight people near the Olney Transportation Center.

"It's frustrating to know that we had police officers present, and I know the Philadelphia police department did too, I'm speaking solely for the transit police," Chief Nestel said Monday. "We had police officers present and it didn't stop this. Anger and revenge is now overtaking the dignity of life and that has to change."

Philadelphia police say two people were stopped during the police response to the shooting and were found to be illegally carrying firearms. While they were charged with weapons offenses, authorities say neither one of them has been linked to the shooting at this time.

"We know we need the public's help to connect all of the pieces," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore. "So what we're asking for, we're collecting video, we're collecting other evidence, not only from that area but we're going to other areas. We know people have Ring cameras, they have cameras connected to vehicles, cellphones. If someone captured something that day, we urge them to give Northwest Detectives a call."

