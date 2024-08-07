Investigators warn of organized package theft rings; what you should know to keep property safe

A trend is happening across the country as thieves are stealing packages containing iPhones just minutes, or even seconds, after delivery. Police say it’s happening in the immediate area and they aren’t just getting lucky, but are sophisticated.

"People are stealing a lot of things. Theft is up," said Anthony Mongeluzo.

A surveillance picture is posted to the Bucks County Crimewatch website of a suspected porch pirate. Police say it is from July 15th and the man stole a package with three cell phones inside that FedEx delivered to a home on Reene Circle, in Chalfont Borough.

In Jersey, Stafford Township Police posted on its Facebook page a warning informing residents about an increase in organized package thefts. They say criminals fraudulently obtain tracking numbers for packages, often containing Apple iPhones, and sell the information to theft crews.

Featured article

The thieves then get delivery notifications.

"They're very brazen. It is like nothing I have ever seen," said Mongeluzo. He is the president of PCS LLC, a pro computer service.

"What's happening is you have all these independent drivers with Amazon and other companies and the drivers are getting paid off by criminal rings to let them know what they're delivering," he said.

Surveillance videos show other incidents in Ohio, New York and Atlanta, Georgia that took place from November of last year to June of this year. One suspect is wearing a work vest.

"If you look at the timing of when they're stealing these things, they're stealing them within five minutes," said Mongeluzo. He says, unfortunately, it is an easy crime. But, there is one thing he says criminals will not get away with.

"At least if they stole my phone or your phone that's being shipped, they're not going to get our personal information because we didn't download it yet. The bad news is you just lost a $1000 phone," he said.

Mongeluzo suggests protecting yourself by requesting a signature upon delivery and says if they leave the package without your signature, you are covered, if it is stolen. You can also have your packages sent to a mail store in your area.