Israel-Hamas war: NE Philly woman collecting supplies for Israeli families in harm's way

Many people say they feel helpless sitting back and watching the violence in Israel, but one woman in Northeast Philadelphia says she could not just sit around and cry, so she took action.

"It has been amazing. People from everywhere – Nebraska, Tennessee, Michigan – have been sending money and donations," Marielle Harari stated.

Harari started collecting donations to send to Israel days after the fighting started and the mission has far exceeded her expectations.

"When I planned this, I was, like, 30 to 40 boxes. I will be happy with that and it has become so much more. It is amazing," Harari said.

Because, for her, it’s personal.

Her husband’s three brothers are right in the middle of everything. One is fighting on the front lines. "It’s been really hard. I’m going to start crying. Just not being able to be there with them," she explained. "I think my biggest thing was I feel like I can do so much more over there."

But, she found a way to help here, by coordinating this effort – collecting much needed supplies to send to so many suffering in her homeland.

"Woke up to the sirens. I thought maybe a fire alarm? I didn’t really know what was happening, so I walked outside and looked up and there were missiles exploding over me," Adam Harari said.

Harari knows all too well why Israelis need so many of the donations right now, because he was studying in Jerusalem when the attack happened. "So many people there are dealing with so many different things and, unfortunately, they don’t have time right now to go shopping for diapers or socks and different types of clothing," he explained. "I think to be able to get this for free and get that off your mind, they have a little less to worry about. I think that’s very important to them."

"It was very important for us to show up because, obviously, heartbroken over what’s been happening. I just felt helpless," volunteer Leah Schiff said.

Schiff is just one of many people looking for any way to help. She says she’s grateful for the chance to get involved in any way possible. "Instead of just looking at the news and looking at your phone, this is something positive. So, at least I can go home tonight and feel like I did something."

Anyone wishing to donate financially or goods, can find more information by emailing marielleharari@yahoo.com.

Additionally, the Jewish Federation will hold a rally for Israel at City Hall Monday at 4 p.m. All are welcome.