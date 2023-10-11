Israel-Hamas war: New Jersey couple describe frightening anniversary trip during violent attacks

A New Jersey couple was lucky to make it back home alive after witnessing Hamas bombing Israel right before their eyes.

Norma and Roman Gonzalez of Woodbury, New Jersey celebrated 46 years of marriage with a dream vacation to Israel, but after five fabulous days, their trip quickly turned into a nightmare.

"We're like wow, that was loud. What was that, and then we see the smoke, sirens going off, then sirens started going off really loud," said Norma Gonzalez.

The frightening scene of Hamas bombing Israel caused their tour group to rush back to their hotel in Jerusalem where they squeezed into a bomb shelter.

"I kept calling the embassy to get information and the only information was try to get to the airport." said Ramon Gonzalez.

Ramon was able to book a flight out of Tel Aviv to Dubai the next day. They grabbed one of the few cabs available and were off to the airport.

On their way to the airport, they said they could hear the bombs. They saw people parking and hiding behind cars, but their taxicab driver didn’t stop driving until they reached their destination.

The couple left an important piece of themselves behind in New Jersey, their family.

The pair’s daughter, Jerzy Gonzalez Arroyo said she and the rest of their family was worried the two would get stuck in the middle of the war.

"I had to stop watching tv and not even look at social media because I felt like I was gonna have a heart attack," said Gonzalez Arroyo.

After being awake for 48 hours and flying for 22 hours, Ramon and Norma safely arrived on American soil Tuesday night to their three children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.