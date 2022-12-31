'It feels great!': Thousands of kids celebrate the New Year in style at Please Touch Musuem

While the New Year celebrations are often known for how adults celebrate the start of a new calendar year, thousands of kids in Philadelphia at the Please Touch Museum said, ‘Hold my juice box – we got this!’

"It feels great! I just want to have a fun time and pump the crowd up," kid entertainer DJ Giz exclaimed.

The Philadelphia staple was bustling just hours before the New Year. CEO and President of Please Touch, Patricia Wellenbach, said after a toned-down celebration in 2021, it was an all-out party for this year’s event.

We’re having a countdown to noon and the best party in the city as kids and family come together to welcome 2023 in style," Wellenbach stated.

Speaking of style, DJ Giz was holding down the 1’s and 2’s for all the adults and kiddos and says he just loves hyping up the crowds. "Well, my game plan is to keep the tempo up and, once the dance party starts, I’m going to rock the house out!"

As 2023 begins and the kids sleep away after a full-day of celebration, they’ll awake to the news Please Touch has a brand-new surprise for them in the new year.

"We will open Pixar Inside Out in February that will run through the spring," Wellenbach said.