'It's a great fall day': Unseasonably warm temperatures see people enjoying outdoor activities

Many people took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather on Saturday as temperatures soared above 80 degrees.

"I know it’s crazy. It doesn’t even feel like October," said Kate Capitan of West Virginia University. "We’re here to row on the Schuylkill for the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta. Usually, it’s raining for this race. Cold, miserable, and windy so this is great."

Thousands rowed on the Schuylkill River for the third-largest head race in the U.S. Family and friends of competitors were happy sit and watch with the gentle breeze on the water and warm sun above.

"Just chairs and something to drink and our dog," said Kathy Luttman.

"A beautiful day today. Awesome to be outside," said Jose Garcia.

Plenty of people were out enjoying the fall foliage and taking pictures with the pops of colors on the leaves. Families with young children dressed them in their Halloween costumes taking part in spooky festivities.

"We’re doing a little trick-or-treating. We did a little carousel ride and now we’re playing at the playground. We’re going to go on the trick-or-trolley in about 30 minutes up Main Street and stop at a few local businesses and get some candy," said Markeytia Gober.

Over at LuLu Country Club, it was a busy day on the course. Chris Divalentino said he hopes to finish the 18 holes in as many strokes as Saturday’s temperature in the 80s.

"I mean, take a look around. The leaves are turning, it’s a great fall day. This is a great golf course, it’s in great shape," said Divalentino. "These are the kind of days that all outdoor sports people look for and live for."

There were many out running, cycling and Oliver Ingram was roller skiing.

"I couldn’t believe it when I checked the weather I was prepared to put on tights and pants, and a big jacket to come out skiing," said Ingram who is training for cross country skiing for the winter. "I have given up hope of getting snow in Philadelphia."