It's a Philly Thing: Eagles fans take to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate NFC Championship win

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Wherever you go in Philadelphia on Sunday night, you'll encounter a sea of green. 

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured a spot in the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championships. 

Lincoln Financial Field lights up for the Eagles

Fireworks let off at Lincoln Financial Field after the Eagles secured a spot in the Super Bowl.

After the win, Lincoln Financial Field set off an array of fireworks, lighting up the sky in honor of the birds. 

Philadelphia police greased poles and set up barricades ahead of the game, but it proved no match for fans who gathered at Broad and Locust Streets in Center City. 

Eagles fans gather to celebrate NFC Championship win in Center City

SKYFOX over Broad and Locust in Center City, where you can see a sea of green as Eagles fans gather to celebrate the team's win in the NFC Championship.

Chants could be heard throughout the city, from the Linc to the Northeast, where SKYFOX saw crowds gathered in celebration of the champs. 

Eagles fans flood Frankford and Cottman after team clinch's Super Bowl berth

As the Eagles clinched another trip to the Super Bowl, their fans flooded city streets.

Philadelphia police have not said if there were any incidents, but a large police presence was spotted near City Hall, where fans were spotted climbing poles and bus depots. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 