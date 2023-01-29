It's a Philly Thing: Eagles fans take to the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate NFC Championship win

article

Wherever you go in Philadelphia on Sunday night, you'll encounter a sea of green.

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured a spot in the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championships.

After the win, Lincoln Financial Field set off an array of fireworks, lighting up the sky in honor of the birds.

Philadelphia police greased poles and set up barricades ahead of the game, but it proved no match for fans who gathered at Broad and Locust Streets in Center City.

Chants could be heard throughout the city, from the Linc to the Northeast, where SKYFOX saw crowds gathered in celebration of the champs.

Philadelphia police have not said if there were any incidents, but a large police presence was spotted near City Hall, where fans were spotted climbing poles and bus depots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.