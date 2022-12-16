'It's a warm feeling in our hearts': Shop with a Cop event unfolds with excited kids in South Philly

The Philadelphia Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Shop with a Cop event. It’s a city-wide partnership with the Families Behind the Badge of Children’s Foundation, giving kids the chance to do some holiday shopping.

It kicked off Friday at the Walmart off Christopher Columbus Boulevard, with Santa in tow.

Walmart manager Frank Bellicori opened the doors of the store, giving Christmas joy to local kids. "Each child is getting a $125.00 gift card and they’re gonna shop all day long."

It’s what Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says is a special cause for her department. "We recognize that all families aren’t able to do and provide for the holiday season and it can be tough as a parent. So, being able to step in and help for those families is touching and it strikes an emotional cord for all of us."

The kids came in ready to roll with their gift cars and their eyes on the prize. 8-year-old Ryan shares his excitement.

"I’m excited to get toys," Ryan expressed.

"What do you think you wanna buy," asked FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira.

"A WWE wrestler," Ryan replied.

16-year-old Leticia from North Philadelphia says this is special for her and her family, getting the chance to open up something sweet on Christmas morning. "My wish is to have all of my family there and to have all of the presents I wish for. I hope to buy more makeup and stuff."

For Officer Arnold Mitchell, from the 12th District, who started Shop with a Cop in Philly, he says seeing the kids smile is the biggest gift of all.

"It’s a warm feeling in our hearts. I can speak for every officer. The smiles, the kids everywhere – to see a family get something that they wouldn’t have been able to get is wonderful," Officer Mitchell explained.

Keeping families safe, putting smiles on the kids faces, while making the holiday a little brighter for kids that need it most.