'It's horrible': Police investigating spike in crime along Kelly Drive

Authorities are investigating a spike in crime along one of Philadelphia's most popular areas for recreation and exercise.

A police source tells FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several gunpoint carjackings near Kelly Drive. One of the most recent carjackings happened last Friday in broad daylight along Lemon Hill Drive.

The spate of violent crimes took a deadly turn early Sunday morning when police said 30-year-old Taion Carter was fatally shot in the head on the 2400 block of Kelly Drive.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, then saw what appeared to be two teenage males jump in a car and flee the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

A law enforcement source said most of the crimes have happened between 9:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Likewise, those who use Kelly Drive for running, walking and other leisure actives have taken notice.

"It's sad that we have to think about that," Matt Crutchfield told FOX 29. "Try to stay out when it's light, always try to be aware and a little more aware these days."

Kim Jones who was walking her 6-month-old daughter on Monday said she won't visit Kelly Drive when it's dark.

"It's horrible, I wish they'd find a better solution for it," Jones said. "We normally keep it moving, pray for the best, and stay positive."